Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports to continue from China when it is attacking India, asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports to continue from China when it is attacking India, asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- India
- China
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for fifth day straight; AQI at 323
MCD polls: Election Commission sets up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi
Delhi govt schools to remain closed today for MCD poll preparations
Man kills live-in partner in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, arrested from Punjab
Court can't turn blind eye to ends of justice being bulldozed: Delhi HC