Left Menu

Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala's Kottayam, several thousand ducks culled

The Kottayam district authorities and the veterinary department have already killed all the area's ducks. The authorities have also banned the transportation and sale of birds and animals in the area.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:00 IST
Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala's Kottayam, several thousand ducks culled
Kottayam Bird Flu affected area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days. Duck farmers of the region are among the worst hit as nearly 7,000 birds have been affected due to the flu .

Kottayam district authorities and the veterinary department have already begun the culling process of all domestic birds including ducks in one km radius of the infection. The authorities have also banned the transportation and sale of birds and animals in the area. The district administration official confirmed the presence of H5N1 virus in Arpookara and Thalayazham grama panchayats in Kottayam after tests were carried out at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

The first case of bird flu was reported on December 12 and the culling process began on December 13. The culling of different domestic birds took place in the areas of Arpookara and Thalayazham gram panchayats. The veterinary department has completed the culling process and the whole area has been sanitised. "The situation is now under control," said Dr. Shaji Panikar, the head of the District Veterinary department.

Earlier in the end of October this year bird flu was reported from the state's Alappuzha district. Operations were conducted to cull in Haripad municipality to check the spread of the disease. Later on the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana in early November. The Union Ministry of health and family welfare depute a high-level team to Kerala after the outbreak of Avian Influenza.

In India, bird flu or avian influenza, a zoonotic disease, is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022