Rape cases have increased three-fold in the last 10 years, says Asha Devi

Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, who was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, said on Saturday that rape incidents have increased three-fold in the last 10 years. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Asha Devi asked, "How many girls have been raped? How many girls have been killed across the country in the last 10 years?

"How many young girls have been killed in National Capital? How many Young girls were charred to death after being raped," Asha Devi said when asked about what had changed since the Nirbhaya case. Asha Devi further added that an average person and some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), however, term rising reports of rape as "false".

"The data of police said there has been a three-fold increase in rape cases. But, only six people have been punished. So, somewhere, this reflects a failure of our system. The police department is there. The Government is there. The Judiciary is there. It is a slap on their face," an angry Asha Devi said. She further added that culprits should have taken a strict lesson after Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

"Similar kinds of cases have been taking place. A rape case was reported recently. So, culprits have learnt to commit more and more rape cases. But, neither our police department nor our Judiciary improved. Our Governments also didn't do much," Asha Devi added. "Governments keep on changing. Everything changed. Ten years have passed. Situation Today is the same as it was ten years ago. It is getting from bad to worse," Asha Devi lashed out at the Government for not doing enough to stop cases of rape in the country.

Asha Devi said, according to her knowledge, said that around 20 people accused of rape have been released. "Three have been released on November 7 recently. Maybe, 10-11 people accused of rape were released earlier. She was also a girl. She was raped. she was killed. But her rapists have been released," she said.

Asha Devi while recalling Nirbhaya Murder and gang rape case, said a similar incident had taken place six months ago at that time. "Both courts had awarded death sentences to rapists. But police said they could not produce proof or record statements of witnesses in the court. Later, rapists who were jailed for ten years were released due to a lack of evidence against them. So, somewhere it shows the failure of the police.

"I want to say to the government That if the police are failing, then the police are also being 'controlled' by someone. whether it is senior officers of the police or anyone sitting in the office," She said. "Police officials who pressurise rape victims or do not cooperate, strict action should be taken against them. Today, there are many cases of rape being reported from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Police are failing everywhere. Police are destroying evidence to stall cases of rape. It came to light that a police officer was suspended for four days. This is not enough," Asha Devi added.

She said that police officers who do not cooperate with rape victims should be terminated from service, adding, that action should be taken action such police officers. Asha Devi recalled how rapists were acquitted in the Chhawla Rape Case.

"Let us leave the family of the rape victim. What kind of message do such cases leave for society? I want to say that first and foremost, the government should make improvements in the police departments," Asha Devi added. (ANI)

