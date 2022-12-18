Left Menu

PM Bharatmala scheme expected to be complete in Odisha by 2023, strengthen economic corridor: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that PM Bharatmala scheme from Raipur to Vizag via Nabarangpur district is expected to complete by December 2023.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:32 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that PM Bharatmala scheme from Raipur to Vizag via Nabarangpur district is expected to complete by December 2023. On a visit to Nabarangpur, Pradhan reviewed a meeting on skill development and the school ecosystem. Pradhan also appreciated teachers for their good work on the ground.

After the meeting, Pradhan said, the PM Bharatmala scheme from Raipur to Vizag via Nabarangpur district is expected to be completed by December 2023. The Bharatmala scheme will strengthen the economical corridor in the Nabarangpur district after the completion of the work. He said all the governmental steps including land acquisition works are mostly completed.

The government's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana focuses on optimising the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions. The project includes the development of economic corridors, inter-corridors and feeder routes, national corridor efficiency improvement, border and international connectivity roads, coastal and port connectivity roads and greenfield expressways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

