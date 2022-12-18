Left Menu

18-12-2022
Hat tricks in World Cup knockout stages 1930_Pedro Cea (3), Uruguay vs. Yugoslavia, semifinals 1934_Angelo Schiavo (3), Italy vs. United States, round of 16 1934_Edmund Conen (3), Germany vs. Belgium, round of 16 1934_Oldrich Nejedly (3), Czechoslovakia vs. Germany, semifinals 1938_Ernst Wilimowski (4), Poland vs. Brazil, round of 16 1938_Leonidas (3), Brazil vs. Poland, round of 16 1938_Gustav Wetterstrom (3), Sweden vs. Cuba, quarterfinals 1938_Harry Andersson (3), Sweden vs. Cuba, quarterfinals 1954_Theodore Wagner (3), Austria vs. Switzerland, quarterfinals 1954_Josef Hugi (3), Switzerland vs. Austria, quarterfinals 1958_Pele (3), Brazil vs. France, semifinals 1958_Just Fontaine (4), France vs. West Germany, third place 1966_Eusebio (4), Portugal vs. North Korea, quarterfinals 1966_Geoff Hurst (3), England vs. West Germany, final 1986_Igor Belanov (3), Soviet Union vs. Belgium, round of 16 1986_Emilio Butragueno (4), Spain vs. Denmark, round of 16 1990_Tomas Skuhravy (3), Czechoslovakia vs. Costa Rica, round of 16 2022_Goncalo Ramos (3), Portugal vs. Switzerland, round of 16 2022_Kylian Mbappe (3), France vs. Argentina, final.

