'India has capacity to deal with all threats': MoS Muraleedharan on Pak leader's nuclear threat

After a ruling party leader of Pakistan threatened India with nuclear war, Union Minister of State (MoS) Muraleedharan on Sunday warned the neighbouring country and said that India has the capacity to deal with all such threats.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:27 IST
Minister of state (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a ruling party leader of Pakistan threatened India with nuclear war, Union Minister of State (MoS) Muraleedharan on Sunday warned the neighbouring country and said that India has the capacity to deal with all such threats. "India has the capacity to deal with all these threats. India is not a nation that will back away from anyone's threats. India has the capacity to deal with all these threats. No one should have any doubts about that," the Union minister of state for External Affairs told reporters in Kochi on Sunday.

Pakistan People's Party leader Shazia Marri made the threat at a news conference convened to defend the country's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'uncivilised' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17. During the presser with Bol News, she said, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant for keeping silent. We will not back down if the need arises."

The Pakistani leader threatened India, saying that if the Modi government fights, he will get the answer. "If you keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen," she added. After retorting to Shazia Marri, MoS Muraleedharan also gave a befitting response to Bilawal's remarks against PM Modi.

The Pakistan foreign minister had labelled PM Modi as "the butcher of Gujarat". "Bilawal Bhutto's remark reflects the culture of his country. The foreign minister has insult his country. India and Pakistan are neighbours. We want all neighbours to be cultured. But unfortunately, such people are ruling Pakistan. This is the most unfortunate and reprehensible remark to ever come from a Pakistan leader," he said.

Shazia's statement comes at a time when Pak foreign minister is being slammed in India for unleashing a personal attack on PM Modi. On Saturday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

