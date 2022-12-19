Left Menu

Telangana: "KCR running dictatorial rule," 12 members of TPCC resign

Twelve members resign from the recently-formed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. The members cited that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last six years.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:51 IST
Telangana: "KCR running dictatorial rule," 12 members of TPCC resign
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve members resign from the recently-formed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee citing that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last six years, said the resignation letters.

In the resignation letters, the disgruntled members also highlighted that the KCR has been running a "dictatorial rule" in the state and added that there is a necessity for a strong struggle to dethrone KCR. The letter further read, there were allegations from Uttam Kumar that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

They submitted their resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Malikarjun Kharge. A letter of resignation was sent to the AICC secretary and in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022