Woman constable dies by suicide in Telangana’s Warangal

A 23-year-old woman constable allegedly died by suicide in Telangana's Warangal district after experiencing emotional distress linked to issues surrounding her proposed marriage, police said on Friday. According to police, the woman had initially planned to marry Rajender, a distant relative, but later decided to marry another man, Jabbarlal, as Rajender was working outside the state. Police said Rajender, upset over her decision, allegedly informed Jabbarlal that he had shared a close relationship with the woman. Following this, Jabbarlal reportedly stopped responding to her phone calls for two to three days. Distressed by the turn of events, the woman contacted Rajender and questioned him about his actions, police said. She allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on January 28 and died the same day. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)