Centre to move Appropriation Bills in Rajya Sabha today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama will move both the Bills in the afternoon. These Bills will be moved to the Upper House for consideration and return to the Lok Sabha where these have already been passed.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 09:43 IST
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The central government will move the Appropriation (No 5) Bill, 2022, and the Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha later on Monday aimed to authorize payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama will move both Bills in the afternoon. These Bills will be moved to the Upper House for consideration and return to the Lok Sabha where these have already been passed.

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 will be moved to authorize payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and returned. The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022 will be moved to provide for the authorization of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and return.

