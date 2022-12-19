Left Menu

Nothing 'suspicious' found from unidentified bag near Paschim Vihar hotel: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday recovered a digital lock-like-looking item from an unknown bag near a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar. However, nothing 'suspicious' was recovered it.

The Delhi Police on Monday recovered a digital lock-like-looking item from an unknown bag near a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar. However, the police found nothing 'suspicious' about it.

The police arrived at the spot soon after receiving the information and called Bomb Detection Team (BDT), which after its probe said that nothing suspicious is found. Everything is normal, police said quoting the BDT.

"We received information about a suspicious bag in front of a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar. The object appeared like a WiFi router or digital lock. The Bomb Detection Team is on the spot," the Delhi Police had said earlier.

