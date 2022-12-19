Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 103 to Rs 12,205 per five quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for January delivery declined by Rs 103 or 0.84 per cent to Rs 12,205 per five quintal in 42,640 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

