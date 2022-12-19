Tamil movie 'Kaari' to release on ZEE5 on December 23

Tamil action-drama ''Kaari'', starring Sasikumar, will make its debut on ZEE5 on December 23, the streaming service announced Monday.

Written and directed by Hemanth, the film revolves around the life of a horse jockey in Chennai and how fate brings him to a small village in Ramanad district of Tamil Nadu.

The movie, which is produced by S Lakshman Kumar, also features Parvathy Arun, JD Chakravarthy, Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. ''A champion race jockey, a multi-millionaire, and a simple village girl, these three characters and the rustic villagers of Kaariyoor are miles apart until one day their lives change and destiny brings them on a direct collision course with each other,'' the official plotline read.

Sasikumar plays the role of Sethu, a horse jockey with a stable in Chennai. His life takes a turn when his father - Vellasaamy (Narein) dies, after which his pet horse is also killed. Dubbed as a rural action-drama, the movie touches upon the themes of pro-animal liberation, corporate greed and ethics of meat consumption.

''A movie for audiences from all walks of life. A narrative that has racy stunts, and action sequences that roller coaster through high emotions, pain, love, betrayal, and sacrifice- 'Kaari' has it all.

''With an ensemble of your favourite star cast, Kaari is packed with elements of live action Jallikattu, corporate avarice and our unabated love for animals. I am glad it's going to stream soon on ZEE5 so a larger audience can enjoy our pride,'' S Lakshman Kumar said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said the company is excited to launch its new film after the recent success of the movie 'Yaanai'.

''This Tamil action thriller is raw and rustic narrative that will keep the audience engaged,'' he added.

