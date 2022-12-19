Uniper: no intention to sell Swedish hydro, nuclear activities
19-12-2022
Uniper on Monday said it had no intention to sell its hydroelectric and nuclear activities in Sweden but majority shareholder Fortum has a right to make an initial offer until end-2026 should Uniper change its mind.
Uniper holds stakes in three active Swedish power plants, with co-owners including Fortum and Vattenfall, as well as 1.58 gigawatts of hydroelectric capacity.
