Uniper: no intention to sell Swedish hydro, nuclear activities

Uniper on Monday said it had no intention to sell its hydroelectric and nuclear activities in Sweden but majority shareholder Fortum has a right to make an initial offer until end-2026 should Uniper change its mind.

Uniper holds stakes in three active Swedish power plants, with co-owners including Fortum and Vattenfall, as well as 1.58 gigawatts of hydroelectric capacity.

