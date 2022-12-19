KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:16 IST
Kolkata, Dec.19(PTI):(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-49) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 280.00-340.00 :: 270.00-320.00 Good Assam : 220.00-280.00 :: 220.00-270.00 Medium Assam : 170.00-220.00 :: 170.00-220.00 Cachar : 150.00-200.00 :: 150.00-180.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 400.00-460.00 :: 290.00-350.00 :: 240.00-280.00 Good Assam : 340.00-400.00 :: 240.00-290.00 :: 180.00-240.00 Medium Assam : 280.00-340.00 :: 190.00-240.00 :: 140.00-180.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 300.00-360.00 Good Assam : 240.00-300.00 Medium Assam : 180.00-240.00 rest all unquoted.

---- PTI SAM

