Villagers lodged a complaint to MP Mopidevi about forceful possession of their land

The villagers of Cherukupalli, Mandal Ponnapalli made a complaint to YSR Congress Party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana about forceful possession of their lands through fake documents registered on their names. The angry villagers demanded the offenders are punished and justice be served.

Mopidevi ordered the authorities to take action against those who have done illegal registrations. It is alleged that fake documents have been created for two and a half acres of land. MP Mopidevi Venkataramana assured the victims that the people involved in illegal registrations with fake documents will be identified.

He also promised that a full-scale investigation will be conducted to find out the truth. The MP said that Asodhi Gopireddy of Bapatla village and Palenku Kunchala Tathireddy of Peddpuruguvari have been found guilty of illegal registration by creating fake documents in the initial investigation.

It was also reported that two other associates helped them. MP Mopidevi assured the other offenders would be discovered as well. (ANI)

