Actor Amber Heard to settle defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:36 IST
Amber Heard said in an Instagram post on Monday that she would settle her defamation claims against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard called the decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amber Heard
- Johnny Depp
Advertisement