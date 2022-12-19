Left Menu

Actor Amber Heard to settle defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:36 IST
Amber Heard said in an Instagram post on Monday that she would settle her defamation claims against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard called the decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation."

