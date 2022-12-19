Dinesh Kumar Shukla is new AERB chairperson

Senior nuclear scientist Dinesh Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the chairperson of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for a period of three years, according to a government order.

Shukla, who has been the executive director of the AERB, succeeds G Nageswara Rao to the top post.

A graduate in mechanical engineering from the Jabalpur University, Shukla joined the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in 1981.

He has been associated with the commissioning of high-flux research reactor Dhruva and later, held the positions of reactor superintendent of the Dhruva Research Reactor and the head of the Reactor Operations Division (ROD) at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). As the head of the ROD, BARC, he was responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the research reactors at Trombay.

Shukla has been associated with several committees of the AERB and the BARC Safety Council (BSC) for the design and operational safety review of pressurized heavy water reactors, light water reactors, special facilities, reprocessing plants and radioactive waste management facilities.

He was the chairman of the Advisory Committee on Occupational Health for BARC Facilities and Unit Level Safety Committee for Medical and Other Facilities.

He was a member of the Management Committee for Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT) and also of the Radioisotopes, Radiation Technology and Application Committee (RTAC) of the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS).

Shukla has also served as a consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on matters related to the safety of research reactors.

