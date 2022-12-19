Left Menu

Sebi clarifies on new ISIN allocation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:23 IST
Sebi clarifies on new ISIN allocation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday clarified on the allocation of new ISINs (International Securities Identification Number) by depositories.

ISINs, which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds, warrants and commercial papers.

The regulator said that depositories will not assign new ISIN following a change in underlying security and creation of additional security in case of listed debt securities.

Also, the new ISIN would not be allocated pursuant to creation of security in case of unsecured debt securities.

The regulator clarified that none of these cases would constitute a change in the structure of the non-convertible debt securities, provided there are no other changes to the nature of issue of the non-convertible debt securities like maturity date, coupon rate, face value, redemption schedule, nature of the non-convertible debt securities (secured or unsecured) etc.

''Accordingly, depository shall not assign a new ISIN in such cases,'' Sebi said.

However, where there is a change in the underlying security, the debenture trustee would ensure compliance with the debenture trustee rules.

This comes after Sebi received representations from depositories and market participants seeking clarifications with respect to allocation of new ISIN pursuant to a change in underlying security; creation of additional security; or creation of security in case of unsecured debt securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022