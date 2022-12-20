Gold worth Rs 48 lakh seized at Jaipur airport, passenger held
Gold worth over Rs 48 lakh was seized at Jaipur Airport on Monday, Customs officials informed, adding that the suspected smuggler was also arrested.
Gold worth over Rs 48 lakh was seized at Jaipur Airport on Monday, Customs officials informed, adding that the suspected smuggler was also arrested. According to official sources, the smuggler arrived on a Jaipur flight -- number G9435 -- from Sharjah via Riyadh.
The Customs department further informed that the gold was hidden in rhodium plated wires on the edges of the trolley bag. The seized gold weighed around 872 grams, they said, adding that the passenger was arrested under the Customs Act.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
