U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.
The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement