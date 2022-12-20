Left Menu

US Marines gift toys to children of city-based NGO

Accordingly, the US Marine Detachment, led by Staff Sergeant Nathan Bender, collected toys donated by members of the US Consulate General to benefit the Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children, it added. US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin lauded the Marines efforts.The holiday season is an apt time to contribute to the community we live in.

US Marines have donated toys to the inmates of a city-based volunteer organisation as part of a reach out initiative, the US Consulate General here said on Tuesday.

The toys were gifted under the US Marines Toys for Tots program, ''an initiative aimed at brightening the lives of children in need during the holiday season,'' an official release said. Accordingly, the US Marine Detachment, led by Staff Sergeant Nathan Bender, collected toys donated by members of the US Consulate General to benefit the Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children, it added. US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin lauded the Marines' efforts.

''The holiday season is an apt time to contribute to the community we live in. My fellow Marines and I are so happy to have the opportunity to spread the joy of the Toys for Tots tradition in Chennai,'' a Marine was quoted as saying in the release.

