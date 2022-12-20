Left Menu

Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram club owner and woman found dead after birthday celebration.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:21 IST
Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical
Police identified suffocation as the preliminary cause of death (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a nightclub in Gurugram, Haryana, while two more women were rushed to hospital in a critical state. One of the deceased was identified as Sanjeev Joshi, the owner of Night Raider, where all four were found in an emergency situation on Monday.

"Preliminary investigations have indicated that the death was caused due to suffocation from smoke of a fireplace lit inside the room. No signs of any 'offence' have been found," said ACP Vikas Kaushik of the DLF Phase 3 incident. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the actual cause of death, said the police.

Sanjeev had come to the club late on Sunday night with the three women to celebrate his birthday and had ordered food inside a room after the celebrations were over. Following the celebrations, all the staff left the hotel. However, Sanjeev and the women decided to stay back at the club. On Monday evening, when the staff reached the club, they found Sanjeev and the three women in an unconscious state.

Sanjeev and one of the women were already dead while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022