Ahead of BJD foundation day, Patnaik asks party workers to serve people

Ahead of the regional party's silver jubilee foundation day on December 26, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called upon the rank and file to engage themselves in serving the people.

Noting that the BJD has been dedicated to the service of people for the last 25 years, Patnaik in a letter to all party leaders asked them to celebrate the occasion in a phased manner in all 147 constituencies throughout the year. "Keeping in view the ideology and policies of Biju Babu, the BJD is working to take the state to greater heights," the letter, written on Monday, read. Patnaik mentioned in the letter that the party now has Zilla Parishad presidents in all 30 districts. It has also won 80 per cent of seats in urban local body polls. Extending New Year wishes to the people, he said the BJD will reach out to everyone with its dedicated welfare activities in 2023.

The foundation day celebration will begin at Puri on December 26 and will continue throughout the year, he said.

