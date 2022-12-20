Left Menu

India attracts USD 13 bn FDI in non-conventional energy sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:59 IST
India attracts USD 13 bn FDI in non-conventional energy sector
R K Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over USD 13 billion through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route in the last 22 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

FDI, up to 100 per cent, is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country, Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) R K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.

Non-conventional sources of energy includes solar, wind and other renewable sources.

Sharing the country-wise details of FDI/ equity inflow during the period April, 2000 to September, 2022, he said, India received USD 13.034 billion as offshore investment.

The top contributor is Mauritius, followed by the United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherland and UAE, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022