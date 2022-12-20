India attracts USD 13 bn FDI in non-conventional energy sector
Domestic non-conventional energy sector has received over USD 13 billion through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route in the last 22 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
FDI, up to 100 per cent, is permissible through automatic route for the promotion of solar power generation in the country, Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) R K Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.
Non-conventional sources of energy includes solar, wind and other renewable sources.
Sharing the country-wise details of FDI/ equity inflow during the period April, 2000 to September, 2022, he said, India received USD 13.034 billion as offshore investment.
The top contributor is Mauritius, followed by the United Kingdom, Singapore, Netherland and UAE, the minister said.
