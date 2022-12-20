Adani Green Energy's entire operating capacity is now zero-waste-to-landfill certified

Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said that its entire operating capacity is now zero-waste-to-landfill certified.

''Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies has received the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification for 100 per cent of its operating capacity,'' a company statement said.

This assessment was undertaken by Intertek, which delivers innovative and bespoke assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. The robust audit procedure by Intertek was undertaken on the data/information until FY22, it stated.

This certification validates that the AGEL has in place a fully effective waste management system for all its operational sites, it noted.

The AGEL has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99 per cent. Ever since AGEL undertook the target to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100 per cent of operating capacity by 2024-25, it has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements and ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner, it stated.

AGEL has one of the world's largest renewable portfolios with locked-in growth of 20.4 GW across operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investment grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

