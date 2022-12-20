Left Menu

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at turkey farm

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a turkey farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Tuesday.

Authorities said that they have begun the slaughter of more than 25,000 turkeys on the farm where the virus was detected. The outbreak was reported in the county of Hajdu-Bihar.

Last month Nebih reported H5N1 outbreaks at three farms in Bacs-Kiskun and Bekes counties.

