Assam grants industry status to tourism sector

As the growth in the tourism Sector is vital for socio-economic development in a state, the Assam State Cabinet led by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday approved the proposal for grant of Industrial status to the tourism sector in Assam. Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah highlighted that with such industry status, fresh investments in tourism infrastructures permanent in nature will contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and infrastructure development.

"With the grant of industry status to the tourism sector, now, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centres among others are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy. This move will further encourage and boost private investment in the above areas of the tourism sector," Jayanta Malla Baruah said. He said that, earlier, the tourism sector was not under State Industrial Policy.

"This decision will bring a paradigm shift to the tourism sector. Previously only hotels and resorts above the three-star category and River Cruises were included under thrust areas of Assam Industrial Policy. But, now many new tourism units like heritage hotels, bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator services, adventure parks, water sports etc will also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy," Mallabaruah said. The newly-implemented policy aims for sustainable and environmentally friendly investment besides capital formation and the creation of gainful employment.

The minister also said that the infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which will contribute to the region's overall development. "Assam tourism sector will receive an ample number of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsidies, reimbursements among others as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities," he added.

Assam has now become a nationally and internationally acclaimed all-season Tourist destination for its unique wildlife, bio-diversity and experience of an unexploited wonderland. Tourism is one of the main sources of income generation for people over the years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)