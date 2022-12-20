Left Menu

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-'

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating IDR at BBB- with a Stable Outlook, the rating agency said in a statement. Fitch has forecast GDP growth of 7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2023 FY23.India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:19 IST
Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-'
  • India

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, saying the rating derives strengths from the country's robust growth outlook and still-resilient external finances.

It said India's robust medium-term growth outlook is a key supporting factor for the rating. A clear improvement in corporate and bank balance sheets, which were under strain prior to the pandemic, is likely to facilitate a steady acceleration in investment in the coming years. Nevertheless, risks remain given dynamics in labour force participation, the lagging rural sector recovery, and uneven reform implementation record, Fitch added. ''Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook,'' the rating agency said in a statement. Fitch has forecast GDP growth of 7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2023 (FY23).

''India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand. Nevertheless, we expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2 per cent in FY24,'' it noted.

