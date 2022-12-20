Left Menu

J-K admin winds up Social Welfare Board

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:30 IST
J-K admin winds up Social Welfare Board
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved winding up of the Social Welfare Board, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded its approval to wind up the board.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board was constituted in 1955 and over the period, its functioning had become limited to implementing the National Crèche Scheme and the Swahdar Greh Scheme.

These schemes are now being implemented through other directorates -- Mission Poshan and Mission Shakti, respectively.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration's move follows the winding up of the Central Social Welfare Board by Union government.

