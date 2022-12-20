Left Menu

5 held in connection with gang-rape of 22-year-old woman by making her hostage in MP's Chhatarpur

"The victim has lodged a complaint at Orchha road police station in the district that she was gang raped by making hostage. Based on her complaint letter, an FIR was registered against five people in the matter," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma (Photo/ANI).
Five accused were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 22-year-old girl by making her hostage in the wake of money transactions in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Tuesday. "The victim has lodged a complaint at Orchha road police station in the district that she was gang raped by making hostage. Based on her complaint letter, an FIR was registered against five people in the matter," Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

"After that all the accused have been arrested and they will be produced before the court soon," SP Sharma said, adding that the evidence related to the case is being collected and soon the charge sheet will be prepared into the matter. Further proccedings into the matter is underway. (ANI)

