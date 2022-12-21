MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 31000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 32500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 31000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 44347.00 Castor Extr. - OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8650.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9550.00 Gr Javas 70/80 9450.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9250.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5400.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 12000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 11800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 11500.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 11300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 10900.00 Sunflower Seed 6700.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 9000.00 Castorseed Bombay 7125.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1590.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. - Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1340.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1250.00 Refined Palm Oil 960.00 Soyabean Ref. 1285.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1400.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1370.00 Copra white 1330.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1120.00 Linseed 1280.00 Castor Comm. 1455.00 F.S.G. 1465.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1445.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.

