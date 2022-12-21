Left Menu

Lupin receives USFDA's nod for generic version of Brivaracetam tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:06 IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator for the generic version of Brivaracetam tablets used for control of partial onset seizures.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Brivaracetam tablets of strengths 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Briviact tablets, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg, of UCB Inc, it added.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur.

The Brivaracetam tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 420 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

