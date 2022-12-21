Left Menu

K'taka ready to supply 1000 tonne ragi to Kerala for PDS: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:57 IST
K'taka ready to supply 1000 tonne ragi to Kerala for PDS: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that Karnataka will be able to supply 1,000 tonne of ragi this year to meet Kerala's demand for supply of this millet through Public Distribution System (PDS).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and PDS Sadhvi Nirajan Jyoti said the Kerala government has requested for 991 tonne of ragi.

''Government of India has conveyed to the state government of Kerala that Karnataka will be able to supply 1000 tonne of ragi to the state from upcoming 2022-23 kharif marketing season,'' she said.

Kharif marketing season is underway from October.

The minister said coarse grains and millets are being allocated for PDS in some states.

In the current year, 470.29 tonnes of ragi/jowar has been allocated in Karnataka, 69.19 tonne of bajra/maize in Haryana and 19.65 tonne of bajra in Uttar Pradsh during 2022-23, according to the data placed by the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022