UP govt kickstarts 16-day campaign against illegal liquor manufacturing, smuggling in view of New Year celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday kickstarted a 16-day campaign across the state against illegal liquor manufacturing and smuggling. The state's Excise Department is running this campaign in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations from December 21 to January 5.

"Under the guidance of Honorable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, the state government is running a 16-day special enforcement campaign against liquor smuggling and its illegal manufacturing in the entire state from today. This campaign will run from 21 December to 5 January. The state government is determined for public safety," State Minister Nitin Agarwal tweeted. Detailing the motive of the campaign, state Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the government runs such campaigns throughout the year, however, keeping in view the end of the year, it has been intensified.

The Minister informed that under the campaign, deserted places and old buildings will be monitored "so that the possibility of using them for illegal liquor sale and illegal consumption can be eliminated". "Throughout the year, we run a campaign for the prevention of illegal liquor, but because it is the time of the festival, in view of Christmas and New Year, very intensively The campaign will be carried out for 16 days," he said.

The Minister warned of strict action under the Gangsters Act against those found selling illegal liquor. "Strict action will be taken against those promoting and making and selling illegal liquor and the accused will be booked under the Gangsters Act," he said.

Agarwal said that the liquor stock will be regularly checked at all shops to avoid the possibility of illegal liquor being sold through them. Barcodes of liquor stock will also be tallied, he said. "The Excise and Home Departments will work to stop the smuggling of liquor on the border areas of the state. So that there is no smuggling of liquor from other states in our state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)