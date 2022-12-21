Left Menu

Assam Rifles conducts medical camp at Mimbung village in Mizoram

With the aim to provide health services in remote border areas, Assam Rifles on Wednesday conducted a medical camp under its 'Civic Action Programme' at Mimbung village in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles conducts medical camp at Mimbung village in Mizoram
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
With the aim to provide health services in remote border areas, Assam Rifles on Wednesday conducted a medical camp under its 'Civic Action Programme' at Mimbung village in Mizoram. The medical camp was held by Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The medical camp (Gynaecology) was conducted by Dr Ramakant Sharma, gynaecologist along with Commandant (NFSG) Sandhyarani Nongmaithem, Chief Medical Officer, Assam Rifles Aizawl Battalion. The team examined 267 women and provided requisite medicines and medical advice for their ailments besides distributing medicines to other needy locals.

Apart from providing medical assistance, basic knowledge on health education including precautions from common gynaecological diseases was also imparted. The medical team also elaborated on the significance of hygiene and sanitation to the villagers for better living standards. Assam Rifles said the local populace expressed their deep gratitude towards the Aizawl Battalion and appreciated the efforts made by forces for the noble cause. (ANI)

