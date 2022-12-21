Left Menu

Commerce ministry to come up with advanced version of GeM portal

The commerce ministry will come up with a more dynamic Government e-Market GeM portal for public procurement purposes by upgrading the existing software of the platform. Procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed Rs 1.11 lakh crore so far this fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DoC_GoI)
The commerce ministry will come up with a more dynamic Government e-Market (GeM) portal for public procurement purposes by upgrading the existing software of the platform. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the existing software will be reworked and the work may take over a year to be completed.

GeM CEO P K Singh said they have floated the request-for-proposal for the project and it will be assigned to the successful bidder. The work would start from January next year and it would take about 16-17 months to come up with the advanced version of the portal, Singh told reporters. The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. Procurement of goods and services from GeM has crossed Rs 1.11 lakh crore so far this fiscal. Goyal expressed hope that the figure may touch Rs 2 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

