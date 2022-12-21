As Chillai Kalan begins, cultural extravaganza held in J-K's Pahalgam

Offering a delightful winter experience for tourists and locals, Vomedh in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) organised a cultural programme in Pahalgam on Wednesday. Themed to usher in the fabled Chillai Kalan (the onset of harsh winter), Vomedh created a wonderful experience by blending in Harissa Festival organised by JKTDC into the cultural programme.

The programme presented the performances of local singers, rock bands and dance groups. Thehighlight of the programme was the presence of television and Bollywood actor Prerna Bhat whois a native of the valley. The programme witnessed huge participation from locals and tourists alike. Delivering the welcome address, Tariq Ahmad Kakroo, general manager, JKTDC, said, "Looking at the response we have received for Harissa festival and the way it was blended into the cultural fest by Vomedh, we are encouraged to do more such programs in future. Kashmir has unique experiences to offer to tourists in every season and we will keep innovating on the samefront."

The welcome address was followed by the felicitation of the chief guest Mushtaq (Formerdirector IMPA) and Muzafer Ganai, the guest of honour. "Vomedh has had a very engaging year with regards to cultural activities. Our focus isthe promotion of language and culture. We will always encourage local youth rather than inviting performers from outside of J-K. We have immense local talent. They just need the rightplatforms to showcase it and Vomedh is trying to provide the same," said Rakesh RoshanBhat, mentor of Vomedh.

Pamposh band mesmerized the audience with their folk music performance. Yemberzal cultural group performed rouf and other dance forms. The performances by Peacockrock band, Shabir Ahamad and Raza enthralled the audience. The audience grooved with the electrifying music. The programme was moderated by Rashid Nizami. Chief Guest Mushtaq in his address lauded the efforts of Vomedh. He also appreciatedthe support provided by JKTDC. He said there is a need for more such organized andcollaborative efforts.

Prerna Bhat, the celebrity guest from Mumbai said the love she received from people inKashmir was overwhelming. It is pertinent to mention that Vomedh has emerged as the most active cultural organisationin the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has done many large-scale programs in Kashmir this year which includes a state-level weeklong theatre festival and an international film festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)