PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Conference in Karnataka on Jan 12: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a National Youth festival is poised to be hosted at Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 10:58 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a National Youth festival is poised to be hosted at Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The National Youth Festival will be organized on January 12 in connection with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after a preliminary meeting of the National Youth Festival here on Wednesday, Bommai said, "around 7,500 representatives from all the States will participate in the youth festival. Instructions are given to make proper boarding and lodging facilities for the delegates, and also to prepare the platforms." "We are thankful to PM Modi and Union Youth Empowerment Minister Anurag Thakur for giving an opportunity to Karnataka to host this youth festival," he added.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka ministers Narayanagowda, R Ashok, Byrati Basavaraj, Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and other dignitaries. To a question on the covid-related meeting to be held on December 22 CM said, "The state government has taken serious note of increasing Covid-19 cases, developments at the international level, guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, ramping up tests and precaution while doing it, and preventive steps. So, a meeting has to be convened to work out preventive steps in the coming days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

