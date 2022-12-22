Left Menu

Theft bid leads to leakage, temporary shutdown of BPCL’s diesel pipeline in Thane

The area was then cordoned off for the repair work, he said, adding that Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, local firemen and a BPCL team rushed to the spot and started the work to plug the leakage.The 252-km diesel pipeline connects Mumbai and Manmad.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:32 IST
Theft bid leads to leakage, temporary shutdown of BPCL’s diesel pipeline in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Thursday said there was a leakage in its diesel pipeline connecting Mumbai and Manmad in Maharashtra's district following a failed attempt to steal the fuel.

A gang of miscreants made the unsuccessful bid to tap the fuel in Shil Phata area near Thane city early Thursday morning, which led to a minor leakage of the pipeline and a temporary shutdown of the facility. The pipeline is up and fully functional now, a BPCL spokesman said. Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said the leakage in the 18-inches high pressure diesel pipeline started at 5.21 am near a gas godown at Shil Phata near Thane and the fuel spilled into the area. The area was then cordoned off for the repair work, he said, adding that Turbhe police officials from Navi Mumbai, local firemen and a BPCL team rushed to the spot and started the work to plug the leakage.

The 252-km diesel pipeline connects Mumbai and Manmad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022