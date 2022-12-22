Zinc futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Zinc prices on Thursday increased by 35 paise to Rs 269.65 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 35 paise or 0.13 per cent at Rs 269.65 per kg with a business turnover of 1,958 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement