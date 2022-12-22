Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Thursday increased by 35 paise to Rs 269.65 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 35 paise or 0.13 per cent at Rs 269.65 per kg with a business turnover of 1,958 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

