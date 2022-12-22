Left Menu

Copper futures gain on higher demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:48 IST
Copper prices on Thursday rose by 0.16 per cent to Rs 716.40 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 1.15 or 0.16 per cent at Rs 715.20 per kg in a business turnover of 4,078 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

