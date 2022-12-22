Left Menu

Russia's Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:42 IST
Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue.

Rosatom said that the two sides' positions were "close" to each other.

