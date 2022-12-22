Russia's Rosatom says talks with IAEA on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safe zone to continue
Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy company said on Thursday that talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would continue.
Rosatom said that the two sides' positions were "close" to each other.
