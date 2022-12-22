BJP cancels Jan Aakrosh Yatra in view of Covid surge

With the surge of Covid cases in China and several other countries, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday cancelled its Jan Aakrosh Yatra led by BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia in Rajasthan. "Bharatiya Janata Party's Janakrosh Yatra against the misrule of Congress, Jungle Raj, and corruption in Rajasthan was getting immense public support, but keeping in view the general precautions and instructions of Covid, it has been postponed till the next time in the public interest," Tweeted BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia.

While addressing the general assembly of Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Banswara and Kushalgarh he said that the way people are showing resentment towards the Congress government, it is certain that in 2023 the people will bid goodbye to them. "I have been in Vagad area for three days. The way people are showing resentment towards the Congress government, it is certain that in 2023 Congress will bid farewell from here and the sun of BJP will rise with full glory," Tweeted Satish Poonia.

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls, the Jan Aakrosh Yatra was started in the state on December 1. The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, in view of the covid situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the related aspects of the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya, and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among the others who participated in the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the coronavirus situation in a meeting with high-level officials. He urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated against the virus. Emphasizing that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance. In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7. (ANI)

