BoM raises Rs 880 crore through bonds; issue subscribed more than 4 times
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:48 IST
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 880 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.
The issue, including green shoe option of Rs 680 crore, was subscribed more than four times against base size of Rs 200 crore, the bank said in a statement.
The fund raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank, it added.
The AT1 instrument with a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent is perpetual in nature.
