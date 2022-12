BRIEF-Appaloosa Management Founder David Tepper Says "As A Fund Manager, I'm Leaning Short On Equity Markets" - CNBC Interview

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* APPALOOSA MANAGEMENT FOUNDER DAVID TEPPER SAYS “AS A FUND MANAGER, I’M LEANING SHORT ON EQUITY MARKETS” - CNBC INTERVIEW

* APPALOOSA' TEPPER SAYS FED IS GOING TO KEEP RATES HIGHER FOR A WHILE - CNBC

