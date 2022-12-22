Strict action will be taken against those who harass patients, their relatives in hospitals: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has issued directions to officials that patients and relatives should not face any problems in hospitals. "Patients and their relatives should not face any kind of problem in the hospital. Doctors and employees should bring change in their way of work. Incidents like extortion and misbehaviour with patients should not happen under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against those who do this. Officers should take regular rounds to prevent disorder," Pathak said.

After the Gonda incident, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has directed all the CMOs and CMS across the state on Thursday. He said that the government is continuously making efforts to provide facilities to the patients. To a large extent, the doctors and staff are working hard. Since 2017, there has been a lot of improvement in the hospitals. There has been a change in the behavior of the doctors and staff. Resources have also increased. Efforts are being made to provide the benefits of government schemes to the patients. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "Some doctor-employees are not desisting from torturing the patients. Everyone's hard work is getting wasted due to this. Such people should be alert. Change the way of working. Otherwise strict action will be taken."

He said that incidents like Gonda should not happen in future. Any officer and employee who does this will not be spared. There should not be any negligence in the treatment of patients. Brijesh Pathak said that all treatment facilities are being provided free of cost in government hospitals. That's why no one should try to earn money unethically.

He further instructed that CCTV cameras should be installed outside OT. Officers should see where the cameras are installed, if it's bad, get it started. Money should not be taken from patients under any circumstances. Special vigilance should also be taken in women's hospital. All medicines should be made available free of cost to the patients. Special care should be taken for cleanliness. Arrangements should be made to prevent cold, arrange a bonfire for the attendants. Make arrangements for clean drinking water. (ANI)

