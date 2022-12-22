Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Govt announces Rs 1,000, rice, sugar as Pongal gift for ration card holders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered to provide Rs 1000 cash to ration card holders in the state to celebrate Thai Pongal in 2023.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 23:48 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered to provide Rs 1000 cash to ration card holders across the state to celebrate Thai Pongal in 2023, read an official release. A consultative meeting was held at the Chief Secretariat Presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to celebrate Tamil Thai Pongal in the year 2023.

According to the decision taken in this meeting, it was decided to give one kg of sweet rice, one kg of sugar and Rs 1000 each to all rice family card holders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps. As many as 2.19 crore ration card holders will benefit, thereby incurring an expenditure of Rs 2,356.67 crore to the government.

Stalin will inaugurate the Pongal prize giving event on January 2, 2023, in Chennai and on the same day in other districts by the District Ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

