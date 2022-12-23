Greece says power bill subsidy will double to 840 mln euros in January

Greece will continue supporting households and businesses against soaring energy prices next year and power bill subsidies will reach 840 million euros ($892.08 million) in January, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.

The support - double the subsidies allocated in December - will be funded by a windfall tax on power producers and carbon emission rights, Skrekas said. ($1 = 0.9416 euros)

