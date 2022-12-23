Left Menu

Greece says power bill subsidy will double to 840 mln euros in January

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:26 IST
Kostas Skrekas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece will continue supporting households and businesses against soaring energy prices next year and power bill subsidies will reach 840 million euros ($892.08 million) in January, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.

The support - double the subsidies allocated in December - will be funded by a windfall tax on power producers and carbon emission rights, Skrekas said. ($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

