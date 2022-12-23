Greece says power bill subsidy will double to 840 mln euros in January
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greece will continue supporting households and businesses against soaring energy prices next year and power bill subsidies will reach 840 million euros ($892.08 million) in January, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.
The support - double the subsidies allocated in December - will be funded by a windfall tax on power producers and carbon emission rights, Skrekas said. ($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Energy
- Skrekas
- Kostas Skrekas
- Greece
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico targets resolution of U.S. energy spat, eyes renewables plan
Czech government readying energy price caps for big firms, PM says
Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker
TC Energy shuts Keystone pipeline after oil release in Nebraska
Ecuador to put New Stratus Energy blocks out to tender amid dispute