In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:47 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand.
Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.
Students lined the school courtyard and hall while the elephants approached slowly and unfurled their trunks to give out balloons, toys and dolls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santa
- Rudolph
- Santa Claus
- Reporting Napat Wesshasartar
- Thailand
- Kanupriya Kapoor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish counter-terrorism police help Santa Claus
Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village
Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' is coming up with another season, deets inside
MORNING BID-Santa makes a brief stop
Philippines street transforms into Christmas wonderland with Santas and snowfall