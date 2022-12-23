KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-50) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 280.00-340.00 :: 270.00-320.00 Good Assam : 220.00-280.00 :: 220.00-270.00 Medium Assam : 160.00-220.00 :: 170.00-220.00 Cachar : 160.00-180.00 :: 150.00-170.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 410.00-470.00 :: 290.00-350.00 :: 200.00-240.00 Good Assam : 350.00-410.00 :: 240.00-290.00 :: 160.00-200.00 Medium Assam : 290.00-350.00 :: 190.00-240.00 :: 120.00-160.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 290.00-350.00 Good Assam : 230.00-290.00 Medium Assam : 170.00-230.00 rest all unquoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)